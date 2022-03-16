Your views wanted on proposed new Beckingham Post Office and village store

Post Office is proposing to relocate Beckingham Post Office to an empty property on The Green, Beckingham.

The proposed premises would undergo a refurbishment to incorporate Beckingham Post Office and a new village store.

It would be a local style branch with Post Office counters alongside the retail counter of the convenience store.

The proposed location is on The Green, Beckingham

Coun Joan Sanger, Independent Bassetlaw District Council member for Beckingham ward, said: “Post Office is consulting on new proposals which would bring an additional 40 hours of Post Office services a week to Beckingham.

"I would urge all residents to take part in this consultation to ensure their views are heard.

"At a time when rural villages are losing key services across the country, I am delighted that we are seeing investment into our community.

"Moving the post office and increasing its hours will make the services more accessible and available to residents, in my view that can only be a good thing.”

The proposed opening hours are Mondays to Fridays, 9am-5.30pm, and Saturdays, 9am-12.30pm.

This would offer 46 hours of Post Office service a week, which is an additional 40 hours, as the branch is currently only a part-time branch on Wednesday afternoons and Friday mornings.

The postmaster from Wheatley Post Office has been operating the part-time service.

However, he has identified an opportunity to move into an alternative location to continue to offer Post Office services to the local community.

This would be a partner-style branch, where the postmaster for Wheatley operates the Post Office and not the retail side of the store.

Consultation on the proposed move will close on April 22.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 045471.