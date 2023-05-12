An important referendum is taking place for anyone who has ever despaired about a planning decision made by East Lindsey District Council.

Skegness Town Council needs your vote for the Neighbourhood Plan.

Residents are being asked to vote on the Skegness Neighbourhood Plan – a 74-page document prepared by Skegness Town Council that would enable Skegness to pursue a new approach to the development of the town led by local local representatives.

The Plan explains: “It is important for the town to be able to adapt and grow to become more resilient by protecting what is currently good but also

Advertisement

Advertisement

permitting new development that will allow Skegness to grow in a way that gives hope and security to our new generations.”

Skegness Neighbourhood Plan.

The referendum will be held on Thursday, May 18, to decide on the following below:

‘Do you want East Lindsey District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Skegness to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?’

A poll will take place from 7am to 10pm at various locations around town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applications to vote by emergency proxy on grounds of physical incapacity or for work/service reasons must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at East Lindsey District Council, The Hub, Mareham Road, Horncastle, LN9 6PH by 5pm on Thursday, May 18.

Polling stations are: Methodist Church Hall, Algitha Road; St Clements Church Hall, Off Church Road North; St Clements Church Hall, Off Church Road

North; The Storehouse (Conference Centre), North Parade; Winnies, The Former Seathorne Methodist Church, Roman Bank; OAP Assembly Hall, Lincoln Road; The Vine Hotel, Vine Road; The Richmond School, Richmond Drive.