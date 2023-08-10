One of the busiest weekends of the year across East Lindsey sees the return of a popular carnival in Skegness and a 1940s event in Alford. Here is a look at some of the events that will be taking place:

Alford 1940's event is back with Lancaster flyover on Saturday.

Friday, August 11

Lunchtime recital in St James’s Church, Louth, 1pm. This week: Ruth Lee (harp). Refreshments from the church coffee shop until 12.45pm. Retiring collection in aid of the church’s music fund. Details: www.stjamesrecitals.vpweb.co.uk

MichaelⓇ Starring Ben at Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm. Details: embassytheatre.co.uk/

Saturday, August 12

Alford 1940s weekend, including scheduled Lancaster flypast at 1pm.

Emergency Services Day, South Beach Promenade, Mablethorpe, 10sm – 3pm.

Jim Davidson ‘Not Yet Cancelled’ 2023 Tour at Embassy Theatre, Skegness. Details: embassytheatre.co.uk/

Sunday, August 13

Alford 1940s weekend, including scheduled Hurricane and Spitfire flypast at 3.58pm.Skegness Carnival Fun Day and Parade, charity stalls, inflatables, circus skills with Kraken Explorers, dancing from Lisa Jays Stage Institute and a performance from the world-famous Alford Morris Dancers, 10am to 4pm. The carnival continues with a 999 day in Tower Gardens on Wednesday, August 16.

Music in the Garden at The Cottage Museum Woodhall Spa, 2pm. This week: vocalist Al Brown. Admission free, but donations welcomed.

Panto time at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness. The Little Mermaid – Gary Starr Creative presents a new adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen classic story. Every Sunday and Monday until August 28, at 2pm and 6pm.

Ed Sheeran Tribute Show at Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm. Details: embassytheatre.co.uk/

Monday, August 14

Louth Film Club screening: Il Buco (2022 / Italy / subtitled / Cert. U). An almost wordless meditation on life, death, danger and respect for Mother Earth, inspired by a true story from the 60s, Il Buco (The Hole) dwells lovingly on an old goat-herd and various strange goings-on. Starts at 7.30 pm, Playhouse Cinema, Cannon Street.

Monday Night is Music Night, at Sutton on Sea Methodist Church, 7.30pm. Entrance by donation (£4 minimum).

Tuesday, August 15

Weekly: Mablethorpe Memory Café, at Mablethorpe College Seacroft Road, 10am - noon. Info: barbara.hancock@acisgroup.co.uk

Weekly: Rhyme Time at Woodhall Spa Library, 11.30am – noon.

Tea Dance at Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, 2pm - 4pm. Admission £4. Details: 07419 998158.

Wednesday, August 16