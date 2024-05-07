Bucks Fizz with the original Bobby G are appearing in the Eurovision Song Contest Party at Captain Jacks at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells on Saturday night.

Many of you may be having your own party at home and supporting the British entry Dizzy sung by by Olly Alexander – but Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells has its own song contest party this weekend in Captain Jacks, starting on Friday with the Sir Cliff Richard Tribute.

On Saturday night it's Bucks Fizz with the original Bobby G. And there's a fancy dress party.

It's also National Mills Week so one event to look out for is a demonstration by Dawn Blunden of Sophisticake on The Broadway in Woodhall Spa, who baked the wedding cake of Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

The demonstration takes place at the Burgh le Marsh windmill site on Saturday from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

For those looking to make the most of the good weather we are promised, a one-and-a-half hour Archaeology Walk is being held on Saturday, May 11, as part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival.

There are four walks to choose from at this location, which all take in beautiful and interesting aspects of Gunby.

The four-mile Gunby to Bratoft Wildlife Walk explores the Gunby parkland and grounds. Discover the nature and wildlife that thrives at Gunby and continue to the Medieval moated manor site, the former home of the Massingberds of Gunby on this linear walk.

This walk sets off at 9.30am and is free and afterwards walkers can enjoy a tasty slice of cake and hot drink from the tearoom. Dogs on leads welcome.

Other events taking place in the area this week include:

Thursday, May 9

Scratchy Beard Live, Upstairs at the Embassy, Skegness, 7.30am.

Friday, May 10

Alford Horticultural Society Bric a Brac Sale, Alford Corn Exchange, noon.

The Northern Soul Classics Orchestra, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Not for the Fainthearted Drag Show, Neverland Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.​

Saturday, May 11

Don’t Stop Believin’ – The End-of-Night Anthems Show – Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

The British Historic Motorcycle Championships (formerly known as Vintage Motor Cycle Championships, or VMCC) will take on Cadwell Park for a full spring weekend of retro racing from noon.

May Speed Weekend – Skegness Raceway, noon. Details www.skegway.info/Home

Moonshiners Duo at Anderby Village Hall. The sensational rockabilly band are set to light up the stage at Anderby Village Hall on Saturday at 8pm.

Tuesday, May 14

Social Walk from Gunby Hall to Monksthorpe Chapel, 9.30am. An eight-mile social walk, exploring old churches and Monksthorpe Chapel around Gunby's estate