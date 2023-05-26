If you are looking to make the most of the sunny weather this Bank Holiday, here are a few ideas of events taking place in the area:

The Knights of Skirbeck are appearing at The Village Church Farm in Skegnessthis Bank Holiday.

Friday, May 26

Weekly: Soup kitchen, Family Hub, Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, 6pm to 9pm.

Showaddywaddy – 50th Anniversary Concert Tour at Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Phoenix Singers in concert at St Mary’s Church, Covenham, 7.30pm. Tickets £7 (including light refreshments). Proceeds to church funds. Tickets and details: 01507 363508.

Hotbuckle Productions presents Sense and Sensibility, at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm.

Gig at Shampers Bar, 35 Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, 8.30pm

​

Saturday, May 27

Lanc, Tank and Military Machines, East Kirkby Aviation Heritage Centre (and May 29). Detailsl lincsaviation.co.uk.

Alford Craft Market Working Crafts Weekend – Day 1, Alford Manor House, West Street, Alford, 10am-4pm,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coffee Morning at Fulstow Village Hall, 10am - 11.30am. In aid of St Lawrence's Church.

Table top sale at Enterprise Hall, Sutton on Sea, 10am.

Rose Week, National Trust - Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, Gunby, Spilsby, 10am to 4pm.

RAFA coffee morning at Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am.

Skegness Art Group, Exhibition of Paintings, Gibraltar Point, 10am to 3.30pm.

Wild Child – Family Rave at The Hive, Grand Parade, Skegness, 2pm to 6pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank You For The Music – The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA, at Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

An Audience with Arthur Smith at Louth Riverhead Theatre, 7.30pm.

H Two O at The Hive - SkegVegas, Grand Parade, Skegness, 10pm – 4am

​Sunday, May 28

Carrington Rally - Steam & Heritage Show, Main Road, PE22 7DZ, Gates open 9am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alford Craft Market Working Crafts Weekend – Day 2, Alford Manor House, West Street, Alford, 10am-4pm.

Skegness Art Group, Exhibition, Gibraltar Point, 10am to 3.30pm.

Rose Week at Gunby Hall, as above.

Thrilling Civil War re-enactment by Colonel Robert Overtons Regiment of Foote of the English Civil War Society at The Village Church Farm, Church Road South, Skegness, from 10am.

Craft Fair at Meridale, Sutton on Sea, 10am.

NGS open garden: 2 Mill Cottage, South Willingham, LN8 6NN, 11am – 4pm. Defined spaces, interesting features, unusual plants, created by owner garden designer Jo Rouston. Admission £5 children free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lincolnshire 2 Aerial Performance Championship 2023, Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, Sandy Lane, Spilsby, 2pm.

Dreamboys at Embassy Centre, Skegness,8pm. Over 18s only.

​

Monday, May 29

Tattershall Village Hall Spring Car Boot – inside tables (£7) and outside pitches (£5). Booters from 7.30am; buyers from 8am; finishes midday. Call 07484 327929 to reserve spot.

Car Boot Sale at Woodhall Town Bowls Club, King George Avenue, Woodhall Spa, 8am. Details: 01526 352185.

Carrington Rally - Steam & Heritage Show, Main Road, PE22 7DZ, Gates open 9am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rose Day with stalls at Gunby Hall and Gardens, 10am to 4pm.

Thrilling Civil War re-enactment by Colonel Robert Overtons Regiment of Foote of the English Civil War Society at The Village Church Farm, Church Road South, Skegness, from 10am.

Alford Craft Market Working Crafts Weekend – Day 3, Alford Manor House, West Street, Alford, 10am-4pm,