Your What's On guide to May Bank Holiday entertainment in the Skegness area

Cirque brings jaw-dropping circus acts and showstoppers from the West End to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

Everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits combine with amazing aerialists, incredible contortionists, fabulous fire jugglers and thrilling feats of agility and flair in the show Cirque.

The brand-new variety show is promised to be fun for all the family.

An all-star cast performing the big, big numbers from your favourite shows are joined by mesmerising circus stars – making for an enchanting production that is charming and astonishing in equal measure.

The show is on Saturday, May 25, at 3pm and 8pm.

To book visit embassytheatre.co.uk/

Other events coming up include:

May 24 -27

3keys Modernist weekender, The Courthouse, 30 Roman Bank, Skegness

Showaddywaddy, Embassy Theatre, Skegness.

May 25

Soul Night at The Suncastle, North Parade, Skegness, 8.30pm

Lanc, Tank and Military Machines, Lincolnshire Aviation Museum, East Kirkby. Experience a military event including an M36 Jackson tank destroyer and an M5 Stuart tank, Lancaster and Mosquito taxy runs, military vehicles, reenactors, trade stands and warbird flying displays.

Swing dance, Lincolnshire Aviation Museum, Annual 40's dance held under the wings of Avro Lancaster NX611 all to the fabulous music of the 1940's.

Sea-Dipping on the beautiful beach at Anderby Creek , 2pm to 4pm.

May 26

Air Ambulance charity day, Hardys Caravan Park, Ingoldmells. Tea and coffee afternoon with homemade cakes, 12pm to 4pm.

Ultimate 90s, Fantasy Island, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, 8pm

Wainfleet Heritage Trail. Discovers Wainfleet’s heritage, 1pm to 2.30pm. To book email: [email protected].

May 29

Meccano SKEGEX 2024, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 10am to 4pm. Hundreds of working Meccano models

May 31

Beach Fest - Skegness

Fri 31 May – Sat 1 Jun

Skegness Beach, Promenade

Skegness

May 31

The Lumley Rockabilly Weekend hosted by The Lumley, Lumley Square, Skegness