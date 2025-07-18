Youth charity secures long-term funding to support young people in Lincolnshire

JET students meet the Red Arrows.

Youth development charity the Jon Egging Trust (JET) has been awarded multi-year, unrestricted funding to deepen its work with over 850 young people across Lincolnshire.

The investment comes from the BGF Foundation – the charitable arm of BGF, the UK and Ireland’s most active growth capital investor – and is part of the Foundation’s largest ever grant round, with over £650,000 in funding awarded to exceptional youth charities across the country.

JET’s award-winning programmes support young people to build the confidence and resilience they need to thrive – particularly those who are struggling in school or at risk of disengagement. The charity works closely with schools and employers to deliver coaching, mentoring and hands-on experiences in STEM and aviation sectors.

In Lincolnshire, JET is working with over 850 young people during the 2024–25 academic year – including 102 students enrolled in its flagship long-term programme, and 750 more through its outreach work.

“This kind of long-term investment allows us to deliver high-quality support where it’s needed most. With BGF Foundation’s backing, we’re strengthening our work across Lincolnshire and investing in young people’s futures,” said Dr Alex Brown, CEO of the Jon Egging Trust, which is named in memory of a former Red Arrows pilot who tragically died in an aviation accident. The BGF Foundation exists to support young people across the UK through high-impact partnerships with locally embedded charities, supporting organisations with unrestricted, long-term funding and strategic support.

Lincolnshire is one of several regional focus areas in this grant round, alongside communities in Manchester, Kent, Cardiff, and Oxford.

“JET’s work in Lincolnshire is proven, ambitious, and rooted in community need. That’s exactly the kind of impact we’re proud to back – for the long term,” said Andy Gregory, CEO of BGF and chair of the BGF Foundation.