Youth Nights launch in Rasen

A safe place to hang out and socialise is on offer to 13 to 17 year-olds with the launch of Youth Nights at a Rasen venue this week.

Youth Nights are set to start at The Centre. Image supplied.

The new initiative is part of the expanding community opportunity being provided at the New Life Centre in Market Rasen’s Serpentine Street.

Mike May, one of the team behind the initiative, says the Youth Nights are “something needed in the town.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He continued: “We noticed that since the youth evenings at the Festival Hall ended, we have been seeing young people hanging around in the town with nowhere to congregate and socialise and we thought this is something we could do.

"We have been very fortunate to get funding for the youth nights – £2,000 from Lincolnshire Co-op and £5,000 from Lincoln Sheriff fund.

"This means there is free entry to the youth nights.

"There will also be a tuck shop and drinks on sale.

"To get things started, there will be table football and table tennis, but ultimately, it is a warm space for young people just to hang out and socialise.”

Youth Nights at the centre will launch on Friday November 3 and run weekly from 7pm to 9pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike added: “We have a team of volunteers, all DBS checked, ready to help at the sessions, but it will be the young people themselves who will have the say on what direction the youth nights take.”