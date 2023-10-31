Youth Nights launch in Rasen
The new initiative is part of the expanding community opportunity being provided at the New Life Centre in Market Rasen’s Serpentine Street.
Mike May, one of the team behind the initiative, says the Youth Nights are “something needed in the town.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
He continued: “We noticed that since the youth evenings at the Festival Hall ended, we have been seeing young people hanging around in the town with nowhere to congregate and socialise and we thought this is something we could do.
"We have been very fortunate to get funding for the youth nights – £2,000 from Lincolnshire Co-op and £5,000 from Lincoln Sheriff fund.
"This means there is free entry to the youth nights.
"There will also be a tuck shop and drinks on sale.
"To get things started, there will be table football and table tennis, but ultimately, it is a warm space for young people just to hang out and socialise.”
Youth Nights at the centre will launch on Friday November 3 and run weekly from 7pm to 9pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mike added: “We have a team of volunteers, all DBS checked, ready to help at the sessions, but it will be the young people themselves who will have the say on what direction the youth nights take.”
Just turn up on the night or if any more information is wanted contact Martin Forsythe at the centre on 01673 849941.