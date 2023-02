A person has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a shop in Boston town centre this morning (Wednesday, February 1).

Lincolnshire Police.

The incident at the Age UK store in Strait Bargate was reported to Lincolnshire Police about 11.05am.

A spokesman for the force said it involved a red Mercedes car and that a person was taken to hospital as a result.

They had no information in terms of injuries, but said that officers remained on scene while investigations continued.