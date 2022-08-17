PICTURES Road safety campaign is launched at Skegness 999 day

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc Gee, Inspector at Lincolnshire Police’s RPU (Roads Policing Unit), with one of the new stickers.

Lincolnshire Police visited the annual Skegness 999 Day yesterday to warn people of the consequences of speeding.

Their message came ahead of the anniversary of the UK’s first ever road death on August 17, 1896.

One hundred and 26 years later road deaths continue to be a concern which is why they have chosen today (Wednesday) to launch the campaign.

Young recruit Bobby Blackband-Malloy, 7, from Northampton, at the Skegness 999 Day

Over the last year 45 people have been killed on Lincolnshire’s roads, and a further 450 have been seriously injured.

James Kirk, Detective Inspector in SCIU (Serious Collision Investigation Unit), said: “In the last year we’ve had nearly 500 families whose lives have been devastated by the impact of road collisions.

"Our officers have to knock on the door and deliver that news to tell someone’s child, parent, partner, brother, or sister that their lives

will be changed forever.

Hello, hello... Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye having a chat to the local police.

" I cannot put into words the impact this has on not only the family but on friends, work colleagues and the local community.”

The majority of road traffic collisions are preventable. The main causes of collisions include being in a hurry, failing to look properly, and aggressive driving. All of these factors are

intensified by speed.

Marc Gee, Inspector at Lincolnshire Police’s RPU (Roads Policing Unit), said: “This campaign is aimed at improving the driving standards of everyone in the county, as we often see serious road traffic collisions caused by impatience and poor driving.

Local police officers were on hand to offer crime prevention advice and hand out Sandi Starfish wristbands to prevent lost children reports.

"If only people could ‘just have a little patience’ a significant number of collisions would be prevented.

"People should realise that a risky overtake might only take seconds off their journey.

"At this time of year we see lots of slower agricultural vehicles around the county so please be patient and drive with care”

Run in partnership with the Lincolnshire Roads Safety Partnership (LRSP), the new campaign will see motorists across the county displaying the ‘Just have a little patience’ bumper stickers on the back of their vehicles.

A perfect day for networking with Rachael, Dorothy, Shanna and Diane from NHS Lincolnshire

These stickers can be picked up from police stations across the county, including Boston, Horncastle, Louth, Mablethorpe, Market Rasen, Skegness and Sleaford

Sharon Hall from the Fraud Prevention team alongside Tom Wilkinson from the Youth Engagement Team and Barney Porter from Victim Lincs

Crew manager Bailey Pinkney, Rhyder Woodman, Luke Pocklington, Wayne Wilson from Skegness Fire Station

Skegness RNLI Lifeboat team, Olivia Thein, Keira Willard, Adam Holmes, Liz Thein, Nick Walton, "Stormy Stan" and Lewis Knight.

The Project Radio team.