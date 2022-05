A light aircraft crashed in Walls Lane, Ingoldmells.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were alerted about the incident in Wall’s Lane just before 2pm yesterday (Saturday).

Two fire crews from Skegness and Louth were scrambled to the scene after reports of a crashed light aircraft.

In a tweet later released by Lincs Fire and Rescue the emergency service said: “No persons were injured in the crash.