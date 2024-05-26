Pilot who died in Spitfire crash named as Squadron Leader Mark Long
Emergency services were called to Langrick Road in Coningsby just before 1.20pm yesterday (Saturday) following reports that an aircraft had crashed into a field, later confirmed to be a Spitfire of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
Lincolnshire Police confirmed that the injuries sustained by the RAF pilot, the sole occupant of the aircraft, were not survivable and he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The pilot has now been named by the RAF as Squadron Leader Mark Long.
Group Captain Robbie Lees, Commander of the RAF's Display Air Wing, confirmed his name in a statement this evening “with great sorrow” and described him as “a great friend, colleague, and a passionate, professional aviator” who would be sorely missed by all that knew him.
Group Captain Lees said that Mark was a Typhoon pilot at RAF Coningsby, and had been a pilot with the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight for the last four years.
“I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the RAF personnel and our emergency services colleagues who responded so swiftly yesterday,” he said in a statement.
“Our thoughts remain with Mark's family and friends to whom we offer our deepest sympathies. We ask that their privacy be respected at this tragic and shocking time.”
An investigation into the cause of the crash has now begun.
Earlier today, tributes were made by various members of the Royal Family and the Prime Minister, and floral tributes have been left at the BBMF site in Coningsby.
Lincolnshire Police and the MOD have urged any witnesses to the incident not to post any images online, but to contact police on 101 or by emailing [email protected], quoting incident 221 of May 25.
