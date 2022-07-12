Police appeal after arson in Boston

Officers received a report that the fencing to the side of the Korzinka food shop in Field Street, Boston, was on fire at 1.18am on June 27.

Officers attended and found a wheelie bin approximately 200 yards away also on fire, and were able to extinguish it. The fire to the side of the shop was tackled by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, and crews also ensured that the bin was safe.

The fencing which has been damaged is on John Adams Way, and belongs to Boston Borough Council.

A police spokesman said: “We are treating this as an arson, and an investigation has been launched.

“We now have CCTV images to share of a person we believe may be able to help with our investigation who we would like to speak with. While facial features cannot be distinguished, we hope the distinctive clothing, bag, and hair style may help to identify the person in the images”

The woman is described as white, with a medium build, shoulder length blonde hair with brown roots. She is pictured wearing light blue jeans, black jumper with red stripes down the arms and a white Adidas logo on the front, holding a large white bag with a pink or red pattern.

If you can help with enquiries call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 19 of June 27 in the subject line.