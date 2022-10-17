The A16 at Burwell. Photo: Google Maps

Officers were called to a report of a serious collision just before 9.23pm after a car, travelling from Louth in the direction of Skegness, left the road and came to rest in a ditch on the A16 at Burwell.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious. There were no other passengers in the car.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw a grey/silver Ford Mondeo being driven in the area of Burwell at the time, or the collision, to get in touch.

A spokesman said: “If you were in the area and believe you can help, please get in touch.

"We would like to speak to anyone who saw the car or has dashcam footage of the Ford Mondeo prior to the crash or as it left the road and entered the ditch.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 431 of 14 October 2022.