Police appeal after man and girl aged two killed in collision

Two people have died in a collision between a lorry and a car in Anwick.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:17 BST
A man and a two year old girl have died.A man and a two year old girl have died.
Emergency services were called to the A153 Main Road in the village at around 2.45pm on Sunday (June 18) and motorists were asked to avoid the area while they dealt with the incident.

A 35-year-old man and a two-year-old girl – the driver and passenger of a Blue Nissan Qashqai - died in the collision.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said they were saddened to confirm the news: “Their family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage from before or after the collision to get in touch if they saw the car.”

Investigations continue.

If you have information that may help with enquiries, contact the force control room on 101 quoting incident number 264 of June 18.

