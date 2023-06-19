Two people have died in a collision between a lorry and a car in Anwick.

A man and a two year old girl have died.

Emergency services were called to the A153 Main Road in the village at around 2.45pm on Sunday (June 18) and motorists were asked to avoid the area while they dealt with the incident.

A 35-year-old man and a two-year-old girl – the driver and passenger of a Blue Nissan Qashqai - died in the collision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said they were saddened to confirm the news: “Their family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage from before or after the collision to get in touch if they saw the car.”