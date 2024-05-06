Police appeal after  man in his 70s seriously injured in collision at Rippingale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at around 4.50pm on Thursday (May 2) according to a Lincolnshire Police statement.

A blue Citroen C1 was heading along Kirkby Underwood Road and a red Vauxhall Astra was heading along the A15 in the direction of Folkingham when they collided at the A15 junction of High Street and Kirkby Underwood Road at around 4.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries, said a police spokesman.

There is an appeal for information on a collision at Rippingale. Photo: Lincs police

“We have been carrying out a number of enquiries since this collision took place and we are now asking for help from the public.

“If you were driving along the route between 4.30pm and 5pm and have dashcam, please check your footage. We are keen to see anything which shows either vehicle prior to the incident, or the collision itself.”