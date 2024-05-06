Police appeal after man in his 70s seriously injured in collision at Rippingale
The incident happened at around 4.50pm on Thursday (May 2) according to a Lincolnshire Police statement.
A blue Citroen C1 was heading along Kirkby Underwood Road and a red Vauxhall Astra was heading along the A15 in the direction of Folkingham when they collided at the A15 junction of High Street and Kirkby Underwood Road at around 4.50pm.
The driver of the Citroen, a man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries, said a police spokesman.
“We have been carrying out a number of enquiries since this collision took place and we are now asking for help from the public.
“If you were driving along the route between 4.30pm and 5pm and have dashcam, please check your footage. We are keen to see anything which shows either vehicle prior to the incident, or the collision itself.”
If you can help, email PC Steven Denniss on [email protected] quoting incident 350 of May 2.