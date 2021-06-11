Police appeal after motorcyclist dies in collision near Sleaford

Police appeal.

The collision, involving a motorcycle and a Ford Fiesta, happened at around 7.55pm on the A607 between Honington and Barkston and the road was closed overnight.

The vehicles were both travelling towards Honington, say Lincolnshire Police.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, sadly died at the scene.”

The investigation team would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or any motorists travelling on the road prior to the collision.

They would also like anyone to come forward who has dash cam footage at around, or before, the time of collision.