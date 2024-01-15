A police spokesman said: “The driver of the Picanto, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries; three other people, including an infant, were also injured; they were all conveyed to the Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham.

“We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area just before the collision and saw either the white Citroen, which was being driven south towards Sleaford, or the Kia, which was travelling north towards the Lincoln direction, to get in touch. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to officers. We also appeal to anyone with dashcam/video footage of the vehicles before or during the collision, which they think may assist our investigation.”