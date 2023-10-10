Register
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a three-car collision after a 19-year-old female passenger tragically died.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:58 BST

Police reported the sad news that the teenager, believed to be from the Skegness area, had sadly passed away on Saturday.

The collision – involving a white Peugeot Boxer van, a grey Mercedes-Benz E Class car and a silver Citroen Xsara car – took place around 3.24pm last Wednesday on the A52, at the junction with the B1394.

Four people were taken to hospital, three with serious injuries. Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage to get in touch.

“We believe that the van was travelling south on the B1394; the Mercedes was travelling west on the A52; and the Citroen travelling east on the A52 before the incident happened,” police said.

Call 01522 212316, quoting Incident 299 of October 4.

