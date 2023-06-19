Register
Police appeal after two badly injured in five vehicle smash on A15

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a five-vehicle collision which saw two people taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:19 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.
A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the collision on the A15 at Ashby de Launde on Thursday (June 8) at around 4.20pm.

The A15 between Scopwick junction and Navenby junction was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the collision.

The driver and passenger of a blue Hyundai sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital. The driver of a white Renault Clio and the driver of a beige Vauxhall Astra suffered minor injuries. A red Ford Transit tipper van, and a white Mercedes Citan panel van were also involved but no serious injuries were reported to the occupants of those vehicles.

The road was re-opened again just before midnight once the vehicles had been removed.

The spokesman said: “We would like to hear from anyone with any information on the collision that we have not yet spoken with, or anyone with dashcam footage.

“If you have any information please call us on 101 and quote incident 316 of June 8.”