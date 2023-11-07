Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 20s sadly died in a collision at Croft Bank.

Email SCIUinvestigato[email protected] or call, quoting incident 262 of 6 November.

The accident happened on the A52 just before 4pm yesterday (Monday).

Two cars were involved – a grey Dacia Sandero which was being driven towards Boston – and a silver Ford Kuga, which was being driven from Boston towards Skegness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Dacia died at the scene and family have been informed. A passenger was taken to hospital with injuries believed to be serious.

The driver and only occupant of the Ford Kuga was also injured and was conveyed to hospital.

An investigation is being completed by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit. They would like anyone who saw either car travelling on the A52 towards Croft Bank; anyone who may have caught either vehicle on their dashcam or anyone else who may have information that will assist their inquiries to contact them.