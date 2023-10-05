Register
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a collision which saw four people taken to hospital.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:24 BST
The Swaton crossorads on the A52, scene of a serious collision on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Google

The force says the incident was reported at 3.24pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 4) and involved a white Peugeot Boxer van, a grey Mercedes-Benz E Class car and a silver Citroen Xsara car.

This happened on the A52, at the Swaton crossroads junction with the B1394.

As a result of the collision, four people were taken to hospital. Three of them – the driver and a passenger in the Citroen and the driver of the Mercedes all were said to have serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “We believe that the van was travelling south on the B1394; the Mercedes was travelling west on the A52; and the Citroen travelling east on the A52 before the incident happened.”

The road was closed following the collision while emergency services attended. It re-opened in the early hours of this morning.

Anyone who believes they can help is asked to email [email protected] or call 01522 212316, quoting Incident 299 of October 4.