Police appeal following collision saw three seriously injured on A52
The force says the incident was reported at 3.24pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 4) and involved a white Peugeot Boxer van, a grey Mercedes-Benz E Class car and a silver Citroen Xsara car.
This happened on the A52, at the Swaton crossroads junction with the B1394.
As a result of the collision, four people were taken to hospital. Three of them – the driver and a passenger in the Citroen and the driver of the Mercedes all were said to have serious injuries.
A police spokesman said: “We believe that the van was travelling south on the B1394; the Mercedes was travelling west on the A52; and the Citroen travelling east on the A52 before the incident happened.”
The road was closed following the collision while emergency services attended. It re-opened in the early hours of this morning.
Anyone who believes they can help is asked to email [email protected] or call 01522 212316, quoting Incident 299 of October 4.