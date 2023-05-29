A man has been taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-changing injuries’, say police.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a two-vehicle collision near Gosberton today (Monday).

A force spokesperson said: “At 1.03pm today we received a call reporting that a white Ford Transit van and a white Mercedes Actros goods vehicle had been involved in a collision on the A152, near the roundabout with the B1356.

“The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

“We are particularly keen for anyone who has dashcam of the vehicles leading up to the collision to contact us.

“Please also get in touch if you have any information that could help our investigation.”