Police appeal following two-vehicle road collision in Lincolnshire

A man has been taken to hospital with ‘potentially life-changing injuries’, say police.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 29th May 2023, 18:05 BST
Lincolnshire Police

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a two-vehicle collision near Gosberton today (Monday).

A force spokesperson said: “At 1.03pm today we received a call reporting that a white Ford Transit van and a white Mercedes Actros goods vehicle had been involved in a collision on the A152, near the roundabout with the B1356.

“The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

“We are particularly keen for anyone who has dashcam of the vehicles leading up to the collision to contact us.

“Please also get in touch if you have any information that could help our investigation.”

If you can help, call police on 101 quoting Incident 182 of 29 May. Alternatively, if you wish to stay anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

