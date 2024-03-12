Can you help police find Charlie, last seen in the Kirton area of Boston.

Charlie, 13, was last seen in the Kirton area of Boston at about 4.30pm yesterday (Monday, March 11).

He is white, with very short, recently shaved hair, about 5ft 5in in height, and of a medium build.

He was last seen wearing dark straight-leg joggers, a light grey Umbro t-shirt, a mid-grey Umbro bodywarmer, a camo-patterned long coat, navy dark blue trainers with orange and red parts to them, and a white baseball cap, which he normally wears backwards.

Police add that he has links to Gainsborough, Worksop and Lincoln.

He does not have a phone with him.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are concerned for Charlie’s welfare and we are asking for the public’s help to locate him.”