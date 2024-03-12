Police appeal for help in finding missing teenager
Charlie, 13, was last seen in the Kirton area of Boston at about 4.30pm yesterday (Monday, March 11).
He is white, with very short, recently shaved hair, about 5ft 5in in height, and of a medium build.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He was last seen wearing dark straight-leg joggers, a light grey Umbro t-shirt, a mid-grey Umbro bodywarmer, a camo-patterned long coat, navy dark blue trainers with orange and red parts to them, and a white baseball cap, which he normally wears backwards.
He does not have a phone with him.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are concerned for Charlie’s welfare and we are asking for the public’s help to locate him.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 357 of March 11.