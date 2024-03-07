A photograph released by Lincolnshire Police in support of its appeal to trace missing Sofia, 16, from Boston.

Lincolnshire Police has made the call for assistance in relation to Sofia, aged 16.

A spokesman said: “We are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone with information who may have seen her, or friends who might know where she is, to get in touch so that we can find her to make sure she is safe and well.

“It is believed that she may have travelled out of the county and is in the Hackney area of London.”

Sofia is white, 5ft 5in tall, with long straight brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with a white Nike tick, black tights, black Nike trainers, and black handbag.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting missing person’s reference 117133.