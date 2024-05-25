Lincolnshire Police news.

Police are appealing for information after a man was shot in Little Steeping, near Spilsby, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 25).

At 1.15am today, Lincolnshire Police received reports of a man receiving injuries to his leg.A spokesman for the force said: “It is thought he was shot with a shotgun, causing pellets to become embedded in his leg. These injuries are not thought to be serious and the man, aged in his 30s, has remained conscious throughout. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

Armed officers were immediately sent to the incident, which took place in Thorpe Bank.

A police cordon remains in place and a number of police officers are involved with the enquiry, the force says.

“The public can expect to see a lot of activity in the Little Steeping and Spilsby areas at the moment,” the spokesman continued. “Three men are being sought in connection with this incident and an enquiry is ongoing.

“We are appealing for help from the public and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything that could help with the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 27 of May 25.