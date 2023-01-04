According to police, the incident happened on Papermill Lane, approaching the village of Evedon, between 9.30am and 9.45an on Tuesday, December 20.
Sleaford neighbourhood policing manager, Pc Martin Derbyshire said: “It is believed the white van was in the area completing deliveries. The driver initially stopped and provided incorrect details to a passer by.
“We are appealing for any information or video footage from dash camera’s or CCTV of deliveries for that time in the area of Evedon.”
Contact [email protected] quoting Incident 0107 of 21/12/2022.