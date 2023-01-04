Sleaford police have issued an appeal for witnesses and video footage after a female pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a van.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information.

According to police, the incident happened on Papermill Lane, approaching the village of Evedon, between 9.30am and 9.45an on Tuesday, December 20.

Sleaford neighbourhood policing manager, Pc Martin Derbyshire said: “It is believed the white van was in the area completing deliveries. The driver initially stopped and provided incorrect details to a passer by.

“We are appealing for any information or video footage from dash camera’s or CCTV of deliveries for that time in the area of Evedon.”