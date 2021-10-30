Police appeal for witnesses after serious collision on A16 at East Keal

If you can help, call 101, quoting incident 382 of October 29 or email [email protected], putting the incident number in the subject box.

The accident, involving a silver BMW and a white Vauxhall Zafira, took place on Boston Road around 7.21pm on Friday, October 29.

Officers, Emas and the air ambulance attended.

The driver of the BMW, a man aged in his 30s, the driver of the Zafira, a woman aged in her 40s, and a child passenger were taken to hospital, but although their injuries were serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

A road closure was in place and the road re-opened at around 4am.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or witnessed the collision itself. They are also appealing for any dashcam footage.

If you can help, call 101, quoting incident 382 of October 29 or email [email protected], putting the incident number in the subject box.