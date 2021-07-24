Police appeal for witnesses after two men killed in a collision near Boston

Witnesses should call police on 101.

Lincolnshire police said in a statement: “We are saddened to report that two men have died in a road traffic collision involving a HGV and a van.

“We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A17 between Bicker Bar and Wigtoft, near Boston, just after 12pm.

“Despite efforts from emergency services, a 46-year-old man and a 31 -year-old man travelling in the van were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their families have been informed.

“The driver of the HGV suffered minor injuries.”

The was closed in both directions until 10pm on Friday while officers carried out an initial investigation.

Police added: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision to contact us as soon as possible.

“We would be keen to see any dashcam footage which might have captured the vehicles prior to the collision, or the collision itself.”

Detective Sergeant James Kirk from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a devastating incident for all involved and our thoughts are with the families of both men at this time. A thorough investigation will take place into the circumstances”.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation, and we would be very grateful for any assistance that the public can offer us in piecing together what happened. Any information, no matter how small you think it might be, will be a great help.

“We would be keen to see any relevant dashcam footage or speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.”

If you think you can help with the investigations please contact Lincolnshire police in the following ways:

By clicking on the email link [email protected]

Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 212 of 23rd July.

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org