Police appeal for witnesses following a fatal road collision between a car and a motorbike near Boston

A motorcyclist sadly died following the collision today (Friday).
By Gemma Gadd
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:35 BST
Lincolnshire Police collision investigation.Lincolnshire Police collision investigation.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision on the B1192.

A police spokesperson said today: “The collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a motorbike and happened on Langrick Road at 8.25am today, Friday 21 July.

“The rider of the bike, a man in his 60s, sadly died at the scene.

“Our Serious Collisions Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone with dashcam footage at around the time it took place.”

Please call police on 101, quoiting incident 103 of 21 July.