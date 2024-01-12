Police arrest 132 people for drug and drink driving offences during December road safety campaign in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police have revealed that they arrested a total of 32 people for drug and drink driving offences during their festive road safety campaign in December.

Insp Jason Baxter at the Saxilby Road operation in Lincoln. Photo: Lincs Police

The force launched Operation Limit, their drink and drug drive campaign on December 1, warning people of the consequences of driving over the limit for alcohol or drugs, and carried out enforcement to keep the county’s roads safe.

Of the 132 arrests under the December campaign, 86 related to alcohol and 46 related to drugs.

Along with seatbelts, carelessness, distraction and speed, drink/drug driving is seen as one of our #fatal5 offences and therefore a priority for Lincolnshire’s Police.

Inspector Jason Baxter of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We deal with fatal collisions on a weekly basis, many of which are the result of someone committing a #fatal5 offence. Don’t let this be you. When you get behind the wheel, don’t take deadly risks. Take care, wear a seatbelt, don’t speed, don’t let yourself be distracted and never drive over the limit. If every person did this we would see a significant reduction in the numbers killed and seriously injured on our roads.”

The campaign launched with an enforcement operation which took place on December 1 on Saxilby Road in Lincoln. During this operation, 107 vehicles were pulled over. None of the 107 drivers were found to be over the limit. Rather than annoyance at the slight inconvenience, officers found those stopped were very supportive and understood why it was being done.

Insp Baxter said: “We found no drivers over the limit for drink or drugs and we count this as a success. Far from being a waste of time, it was an opportunity to get that message across that you could be stopped on any journey and to remind drivers that the risks of drink or drug driving are a fine, a driving ban, and a criminal conviction.

"Our message for December remains relevant for 2024, we can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere. These enforcement operations don’t just happen in December, they happen throughout the year and target all of the #fatal5 offences. So drive safely, and if you are out drinking, arrange a taxi, or have a designated driver. Remember that you could still be over the limit the following morning.”

As part of this campaign, the consequences of causing a fatal collision were poignantly highlighted with a video 'Delivering the message' where Sgt Mike Templeman talked about the trauma a family experience when officers tell them their loved one has died on our roads.