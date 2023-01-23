Police ask the public for help in tracing missing teenager from Boston

She was last seen near her school in the town last Thursday.

Have you seen missing teenager Rebecca?

Lincolnshire Police are asking the public for help in tracing a missing teenage girl from the Boston area.

A force spokesperson said over the weekend: “Have you seen missing Rebecca?

“The 15-year-old was last seen on Thursday, 19 January, near her school at Grantham Road in Boston at around 9am.”

Rebecca is described as being 5’5 tall with light brown hair.

She is thought to be wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers, and a black coat.

The spokesperson added: “While she lives in the local area, she has links to the Manchester area and may have travelled to the city.

