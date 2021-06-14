Police called to Skegness school put in lockdown following incident with pupil

The Richmond School in Skegness went into lockdown due to an incident involving a disruptive child.

Police attended the incident at the Richmond School, which took place earlier today (Monday) and "was resolved quickly".

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School in Richmond Drive, said: "The safety of our pupils is our top priority, and we have clear policies in place to deal with significant incidents.

"Earlier today, we experienced an incident with a pupil who was being disruptive, so, as a precaution, the school was briefly locked down, ensuring children and staff could then continue learning without distraction.

"The situation was quickly resolved and the matter will be addressed appropriately.

"We followed our procedures and policies and swiftly informed our school community whilst we resolved the situation."

Lincolnshire Police said: "Officers attended the school around 12.30pm today following a report the school had been locked down.