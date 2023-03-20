Police find cannabis grow after attending fire at Boston property

The find was made after emergency services responded to a fire at the property in South End on Wednesday (March 15).
The incident – reported to Lincolnshire Police at about 11.10am – was attended by crews from Boston, Kirton, Donington, and Spalding, along with one of the service’s aeriel ladder platforms. The road was closed until 12.45pm as a result of the outbreak.
In a statement today (Monday), a police spokesman said: “Following further investigations, we located a cannabis grow of around 80 plants at a property in South End, Boston.
"Officers have been at the scene while the grow has been dismantled and a scene guard is expected to be lifted today.
“We are not treating the fire as arson, but continue to investigate the circumstances around the grow. No one has been arrested at this stage.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 125 of March 15.