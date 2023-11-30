Register
Police in Boston dealing with collision between car and pedestrian - public asked to avoid area

Police in Boston are this evening (Thursday, November 30) dealing with a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
By David Seymour
Published 30th Nov 2023, 16:43 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 16:56 GMT
A short time ago, Lincolnshire Police posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it was at the scene of the incident in Tollfield Lane.

“The road is closed and will be closed for some time,” it wrote, adding: “Please avoid the area if you can.”

A spokesman for the police said the collision involved a pedestrian and a car. They had no information on injuries, though.

