Police in Boston dealing with collision between car and pedestrian - public asked to avoid area
Police in Boston are this evening (Thursday, November 30) dealing with a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
A short time ago, Lincolnshire Police posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it was at the scene of the incident in Tollfield Lane.
“The road is closed and will be closed for some time,” it wrote, adding: “Please avoid the area if you can.”
A spokesman for the police said the collision involved a pedestrian and a car. They had no information on injuries, though.