Police investigate cause of Boston flat fire attended by four crews and aerial platform

A police investigation is under way to establish the cause of a flat fire in Boston.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:58 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 17:05 GMT
Lincolnshire Police news.

Lincolnshire Police was called to the property in South End just after 11.10am today (Wednesday, March 15).

Officers closed the road to allow for the incident to be dealt with safely. It was re-opened at 12.45pm.

The fire was attended by crews from Boston, Leverton, Donington, and Spalding, plus one of the aerial ladder platform.

A short while ago, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Our investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.”

Any one with information about the incident, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 125 of March 15.

