Police investigate cause of Boston flat fire attended by four crews and aerial platform

A police investigation is under way to establish the cause of a flat fire in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police news.

Lincolnshire Police was called to the property in South End just after 11.10am today (Wednesday, March 15).

Officers closed the road to allow for the incident to be dealt with safely. It was re-opened at 12.45pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fire was attended by crews from Boston, Leverton, Donington, and Spalding, plus one of the aerial ladder platform.

A short while ago, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Our investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement