Lincolnshire Police.

Three have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said a short while ago: “We are appealing for witnesses following the death of a 50-year-old woman at a property in London Road, Boston.

“We were called to reports of a disturbance at the property at 9.36pm last night (26 May).

"On arrival, officers found the woman in medical distress.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services on scene and at hospital, she was pronounced dead in the early hours of this morning.

“An investigation in to the circumstances which have led to her death has now been opened and we are keeping an open mind about all aspects, including cause of death, as we begin our enquiries.

“A 52-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man, and a 38-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH and all three remain in custody where they are being interviewed.”

Detective Inspector Richard Nethercott is leading the investigation. He said: “We are in the very early stages of investigating this incident to understand what has happened, and we would like to appeal to our community for any help they can offer us in piecing things together.

"Perhaps you heard or saw something between 9pm and 10pm last night, or captured something on CCTV or dashcam in the same timeframe which might give us more information, or maybe you have other information which could help. Any detail, no matter how big or small, could end up being a key piece of evidence for us. We’d rather have as much to work with as possible than miss a key fact or detail.

"As well as ask for your help, we’d also like to offer some reassurance that although it might be worrying to hear about this incident, we know that the individuals were known to each other and we believe this to be an isolated incident. We remain on the scene and there may be a more visible police presence in the area while we carry out our enquiries.”