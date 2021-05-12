Police issue appeal for lorry driver after teenage cyclist hurt in collision

The collision happened on Monday (May 10) at around 4pm.
The 15-year-old female cyclist needed treatment for minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, described as similar to a bin lorry, initially stopped to ask if the cyclist was okay, but they did not exchange contact details.
A police spokesperson said: “We’d like to identify the driver of a silver lorry who was involved in a collision with a 15-year-old cyclist on Eastwood Road, Boston at approximately 4pm on Monday 10th May.
“She has since received treatment for minor injuries. The incident happened near to the Co-op.
“We would like to ask the driver to come forward to help us complete our inquiries, and anyone who witnessed the incident is also asked to contact us.”
Anyone with information can email [email protected] with the reference “incident 523 of 10th May” in the subject box, via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident incident 523 of 10th May, or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.