Police issue appeal for lorry driver after teenage cyclist hurt in collision

Police appeal after collision

The collision happened on Monday (May 10) at around 4pm.

The 15-year-old female cyclist needed treatment for minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, described as similar to a bin lorry, initially stopped to ask if the cyclist was okay, but they did not exchange contact details.

A police spokesperson said: “We’d like to identify the driver of a silver lorry who was involved in a collision with a 15-year-old cyclist on Eastwood Road, Boston at approximately 4pm on Monday 10th May.

“She has since received treatment for minor injuries. The incident happened near to the Co-op.

“We would like to ask the driver to come forward to help us complete our inquiries, and anyone who witnessed the incident is also asked to contact us.”