The Maud Foster Drain off Windsor Bank in Boston. Image for illustration only. (Credit: Google)

Lincolnshire Police say one of their officers rescued an unknown man from the Maud Foster Drain in Boston following reports of a body in the water.

A spokesperson said at 2pm today: “We are trying to identify a man who was found in the water at Windsor Bank

“We were called to reports of a body in the water at Windsor Bank, Boston at 11.35am today (Incident 181).

“Upon attendance at the scene, PC Birch jumped in and pulled the man out of the water. The man had sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

“We are investigating the circumstances around this incident and our officers are in the area conducting house to house enquiries as the investigation continues. We are asking for the public’s help to on identify this man who is a white male in his 30s or 40s with dark hair.

“If you were around the Windsor Bank area of Boston between 11.15am and 11.40am on 1 August and saw anything which you think may be able to help with our enquiries, please get in touch.

You can contact Lincolnshire Police by dialling 101 and quoting the incident number 181 of 1 August.