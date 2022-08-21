Police officers risk lives to save woman in difficulties in the sea at Skegness

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tower Esplanade part of the beach where the rescue took place.

The officers – PC’s Laura Kaciulyte and Kirsty Wright – ran into the sea in the Tower Esplanade area of the beach in the early hours of Saturday morning after the emergency services were alerted.

PC Kaciulyte and PC Wright carried on until they reached the woman and brought her back to the shore.

Luckily, the woman was safe and well but the officers stayed with her until the ambulance arrived.

Detective Superintendent Liz Rogers, said: “This incident is an example of how our officers are willing to put their own lives at risk to save the lives of others. I’m extremely proud of their efforts and if it wasn’t for their quick response and actions, there could have been a different outcome.”

The Coastguard said they were thankful to have the support of police in emergency situations.

Callum Jarvis, duty commander with HM Coastguard said: “We’re very thankful that we work with and alongside people who like us, are ready to help and rescue those who get into difficulty.

“This is a reminder of just how merciless the sea can be even if you’re an experienced swimmer.

"Be wary of currents and tides even in seas you think you know well.”