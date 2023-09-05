Register
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Police renew appeal over fatal collision in Ingoldmells

Lincolnshire Police are renewing their appeal to speak to anyone who can help with their investigation into a fatal collision in Ingoldmells.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 5th Sep 2023, 06:41 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 07:03 BST
If you can help police would like to speak to you.If you can help police would like to speak to you.
If you can help police would like to speak to you.

The incident in which a man died took place in Anchor Lane on August 12.

Police say they would like to speak to a person who may have been walking two dogs, one large and one small, at around 12.15pm to 12.30pm that day.

Anyone else who might have seen the incident, or a blue Mercedes-Benz E350 in the time leading up to the collision, is also asked to come forward.

Most Popular

A statement from police reads: “Any information you have, no matter how small you think it is could prove vital to our investigation.

"We would rather you tell us and allow us to decide how important it might be, than think that what you may know isn’t worth mentioning.”

If you can help, call DC Caroline Pendell on 01522 212316 or email car[email protected] quoting Incident 204 of 12 August.

Related topics:Police