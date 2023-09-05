Police renew appeal over fatal collision in Ingoldmells
The incident in which a man died took place in Anchor Lane on August 12.
Police say they would like to speak to a person who may have been walking two dogs, one large and one small, at around 12.15pm to 12.30pm that day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone else who might have seen the incident, or a blue Mercedes-Benz E350 in the time leading up to the collision, is also asked to come forward.
A statement from police reads: “Any information you have, no matter how small you think it is could prove vital to our investigation.
"We would rather you tell us and allow us to decide how important it might be, than think that what you may know isn’t worth mentioning.”
If you can help, call DC Caroline Pendell on 01522 212316 or email car[email protected] quoting Incident 204 of 12 August.