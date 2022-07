Have you seen missing teenager Lee?

Lee, who was last seen five days ago, is believed to be wearing mostly black clothing and may have an Adidas rucksack with him.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has a lip and nose piercing.

Police believe the teenager may be in the Skegness area.