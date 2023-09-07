Police storm yoga class at Chapel St Leonards after people lying on floor are mistaken for 'mass killing'
A class taking place at the Seascape Cafe inside the North Sea Observatory were lying on the floor when the police arrived.
Staff of the cafe have taken to social media to reassure anyone who heard the ‘mass of police sirens’ heading for the Observatory around 9.30pm last night (Wednesday).
“They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building having seen several people laying on the floor...,which actually turned out to be the Yoga Class in meditation,” Seascape explained.
In spite of the drama, staff thanked Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response.
“Dear General Public, please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of Yoga classes happening in the evenings,” added Seascrape. “We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs.”