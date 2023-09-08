Police storm yoga class at Chapel St Leonards after people lying on floor are mistaken for 'mass ritual killing'

A moment of deep ralaxation and meditation turned into a scene from a TV drama when police stormed a yoga class in Chapel St Leonards following reports of a ‘mass ritual killing’.

Millie Laws who runs yoga classes at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards.

Members of the public had alerted Lincolnshire Police when they looked through the window of the Seascape Cafe at the Observatory and saw several people lying on the floor.

Lincolnshire Police responded and five ‘blue light’ police cars descended on the Observatory around 9.30pm on Wednesday night.

Yoga teacher Millie Laws said she thought reports of her being a "mass murderer" were a "joke at first" but says she now feels sorry for the people who looked through the window and got the wrong idea when she smiled back at them .

Millie said: “It was a very deep relaxation, meditation and sound bar which is me going round playing an instrument.

“We started class with yoga to loosen everyone’s bodies and then we come into the sound bar relaxation at the end where they get nice and comfy with pillows and blankets, and shut down their eyes for a good half an hour where lots of things can happen – drift off, snk into your own body or into your breath.

“Everyone looked asleep in my eyes but to the poor people looking in it was very different.

"I gave them a smile but I feel aweful, I must have terrified them.”

Seascape cafe staff took to social media to reassure anyone who heard the ‘mass of police sirens’ heading for the Observatory .

“They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building having seen several people laying on the floor...,which actually turned out to be the Yoga Class in meditation,” Seascape explained.

“Please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of Yoga classes happening in the evenings,” added Seascrape. “We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs.”

Lincolnshire Police have also confirmed everyone was ‘safe and well’.

They told Lincolnshire World: “A call was made at 8.56 pm on Wednesday evening following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory, at Chapel St Leonards.

" Officers attended, we’re happy to report everyone was safe and well.