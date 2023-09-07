Police storm yoga class at Chapel St Leonards after people lying on floor mistaken for 'mass killing'

A moment for meditation turned into a scene from a TV drama when police stormed a yoga class in Chapel St Leonards following reports of a ‘mass killing’.

Police storm yoga class at the North Sea Observatory at Chapel St Leonards after people lying on floor mistaken for 'mass killing'

A class taking place at the Seascape Cafe inside the North Sea Observatory were lying on the floor when the police arrived.

Staff of the cafe have taken to social media to reassure anyone who heard the ‘mass of police sirens’ heading for the Observatory around 9.30pm last night (Wednesday).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building having seen several people laying on the floor...,which actually turned out to be the Yoga Class in meditation,” Seascape explained.

In spite of the drama, staff thanked Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response.