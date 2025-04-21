'A fantastic achievement' -- proud Horncastle scoops prestigious tourism award
The pride in your place accolade was won by East Lindsey District Council’s Horncastle Place team at the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards ceremony, which was attended by 280 people.
The town has worked hard in recent years to elevate itself as a top tourist destination and one that attracts people wanting to relocate from other parts of the UK.
Horncastle has capitalised on its reputation as an ‘antiques town’ but, with input from the council and help from many local organisations, it has also promoted its significant cultural and heritage offerings.
Led by Horncastle Together, those organisations helped to foster a sense of community by joining forces for the benefit of the town.
Horncastle’s entry for the awards was submitted by the district council’s place officer, Kate Giffen, who also hosted a visit by the judges to the town in January.
The judges said: “The commitment and passion of Horncastle was clearly demonstrated. We were blown away when we visited the picturesque town.”
Coun Craig Leyland, leader of the district council, received the award on behalf of the team. He said: “I am exceptionally grateful for the efforts of all those involved in making Horncastle an award-winning town.
"There is a strong sense of community in Horncastle. Combining that with the work of our Place team and their partners has resulted in this fantastic accolade for the town.
"This award is an achievement the whole town should be very proud of, and it was an honour to accept it on behalf of the council. Many congratulations to all on this fantastic achievement.”
The organisations that met the judges and/or helped win the award included Horncastle Together, St Mary’s Church, the Horncastle Education Trust, Horncastle Town Council, the Horncastle History and Heritage Society, the Joseph Banks Centre, the Horncastle Larder, River Care, the Horncastle Business and Community Network, U3A, Sessions House Arts, Horncastle Community Centre, Lincs Digital, Saint Lawrence Primary School, Horncastle Library, Shine Lincolnshire, the new Horncastle Youth Group, Horncastle Estates and East Mercia Rivers Trust.