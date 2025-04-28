Andrea Jenkyns' mayoral election complaint dismissed

Andrea Jenkyns, Reform UK candidate for Greater Lincolnshire mayor, at her campaign launch. Credit: LDRS

Reform UK’s Lincolnshire mayoral candidate Andrea Jenkyns has seen a complaint about whether she was eligible to stand was dismissed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was alleged that she wasn’t entitled to be on the electoral roll in Lincolnshire, and therefore couldn’t stand for mayor.

A private hearing took place on Friday at North Kesteven District Council, the authority where Ms Jenkyns is registered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has released a video on social media announcing that the council have ruled in her favour.

The mayoral election will be held on Thursday, May 1.

The controversy arose as Ms Jenkyns currently lives in Yorkshire, where she was an MP for the Morley and Outwood constituency until 2024.

She began renting a home in Lincolnshire earlier this year, enabling her to be added to the electoral roll.

A spokesperson for North Kesteven District Council said last week: “A formal objection has been made in relation to an individual registration on the North Kesteven Electoral Register and the statutory process is being followed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Jenkyns recently told the Local Democracy Reporting that she had strong links with the county, and would move there if elected.

The full list of candidates for Greater Lincolnshire Mayor (in alphabetical order) are:

Sally Horscroft (Green)

Andrea Jenkyns (Reform)

Marianne Overton (Independent)

Jason Stockwood (Labour)

Rob Waltham (Conservative)

Trevor Young (Liberal Democrat)