Andrea Jenkyns' mayoral election complaint dismissed
It was alleged that she wasn’t entitled to be on the electoral roll in Lincolnshire, and therefore couldn’t stand for mayor.
A private hearing took place on Friday at North Kesteven District Council, the authority where Ms Jenkyns is registered.
She has released a video on social media announcing that the council have ruled in her favour.
The mayoral election will be held on Thursday, May 1.
The controversy arose as Ms Jenkyns currently lives in Yorkshire, where she was an MP for the Morley and Outwood constituency until 2024.
She began renting a home in Lincolnshire earlier this year, enabling her to be added to the electoral roll.
A spokesperson for North Kesteven District Council said last week: “A formal objection has been made in relation to an individual registration on the North Kesteven Electoral Register and the statutory process is being followed.”
Ms Jenkyns recently told the Local Democracy Reporting that she had strong links with the county, and would move there if elected.
The full list of candidates for Greater Lincolnshire Mayor (in alphabetical order) are:
- Sally Horscroft (Green)
- Andrea Jenkyns (Reform)
- Marianne Overton (Independent)
- Jason Stockwood (Labour)
- Rob Waltham (Conservative)
- Trevor Young (Liberal Democrat)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.