Atkins promises to continue to be "strong voice" for Louth and Horncastle

Former Justice minister Victoria Atkins, Louth & Horncastle MP

Ms Atkins was one of multiple MPs and ministers to resign from their roles over the last 24 hours in light of revelations that Mr Johnson gave Tamworth MP Chris Pincher a government role, despite being told about a misconduct complaint against him.

In a letter of resignation to Boris Johnson posted on her social media account, Ms Atkins said it was with “sadness and regret” that she would be resigning as Justice Minister, citing the “fractured values” that have occurred during Mr Johnson’s leadership as her reasons for resigning, and that she could no longer give him the “benefit of the doubt”.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Atkins has confirmed to Lincolnshire World this evening that she wanted to reassure her constituents that she will “continue to be a strong voice for Louth & Horncastle from the backbenches”.

She said: “With great sadness and regret, I have resigned as a Justice Minister today.

“Values such as integrity, decency, respect and professionalism should matter to us all. I have watched with growing concern as these values have been fractured under the Prime Minister’s premiership.

"We can and must do better than this, which is why I have made the difficult decision to step away to look to the future for my constituents and the Party.