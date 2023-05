Boston Borough Council May 2023 election results: Conservatives lose majority as new political group triumphs

Voters have delivered a significant blow to the Conservative Party in Boston in the May 2023 local elections.

Boston Borough Council, in West Street. Library inage

The Tories shed nine seats in yesterday’s poll.

Prior to the election, the party accounted for almost half of the total number of councillors on the authority, with a tally of 14; now, it has just five and is a distant second to the new Boston Independent group, which saw 18 of its 24 candidates elected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elsewhere, five seats went to independent candidates, one to a Blue Revolution candidate, and one to the Liberal Democrats.

Labour now has no representation on the council. Prior to the election, it held two seats on the council – Fenside, where it finished third, 13 votes behind the Tories; and Station, where it did not field a candidate. It only fielded three candidates in total.

New council make-up:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boston Independent – 18

Conservatives – 5

Independent – 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blue Revolution – 1

Liberal Democrats – 1

For Boston Borough Council, the details are:

Advertisement

Advertisement

COASTAL WARD

Peter Bedford (Independent) - 388 ELECTED

Susan Blackburn (Conservative) - 235

Dale Broughton (Boston Independent) - 605 ELECTED

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judy Welbourn (Independent) - 326

Turnout: 32.8%

FENSIDE WARD

Carol Broomfield-Douglas (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties) - 109

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ben Cook (Labour) - 196

Anton Dani (Conservative) - 209 ELECTED

Tiggs Keywood Wainwright (Independent) - 115

Patsie Marson (Boston Independent) - 308 ELECTED

Advertisement

Advertisement

FISHTOFT WARD

Christopher Moore (Green Party) - 217

Jonathan Noble (Conservative) - 473

David Scoot (Boston Independent) - 800 ELECTED

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah Sharpe (Boston Independent) - 900 ELECTED

Judith Skinner (Conservative) - 453

Paul Skinner (Conservative) - 397

Helen Staples (Boston Independent) - 952 ELECTED

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turnout: 28.49%

FIVE VILLAGES WARD

David Brown (Conservative) - 446 ELECTED

James Cantwell (Conservative) - 453 ELECTED

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joseph Reid (Boston Independent) - 357

Aaron Spencer (Independent) - 257

Turnout: 27.01%

KIRTON AND FRAMPTON WARD

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tracey Abbott (Conservative) - 410

Deepa Agarwal (Boston Independent) - 407

Munish Kumar (Boston Independent) - 420

Lana Maclennan-James (Conservative) - 352

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Middleton (Boston Independent) 426 ELECTED

Lorraine O'Connor (Liberal Democrats) - 356

Ralph Pryke (Liberal Democrats) - 435 ELECTED

Claire Rylott (Conservative) - 511 - ELECTED

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter Watson (Liberal Democrats) - 420

Turnout: 24.94%

OLD LEAKE AND WRANGLE WARD

Tom Ashton (Conservative) - 296

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Baxter (Boston Independent) - 471 ELECTED

Callum Butler (Boston Independent) - 566 ELECTED

David Dickason (The English Democrats - "Putting England First!") - 75

Russell Hill (Independent) - 85

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maria Hume (Reform UK) - 43

Michael Litchfield (Independent) - 79

Frank Pickett (Conservative) - 127

Turnout: 35.81%

Advertisement

Advertisement

SKIRBECK WARD

Katie Chalmers (Conservative) - 292

Anne Dorrian (Boston Independent) - 562 ELECTED

Neil Drayton (Boston Independent) - 501 ELECTED

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Gleeson (Independent) - 345 ELECTED

Dmitrij Kondratcik (Boston Independent) - 264

Charles Stasiukenas (Liberal Democrats) - 120

Turnout: 18.35%

Advertisement

Advertisement

ST THOMAS WARD

Darron Abbott (Independent) - 38

Alison Austin (Independent) - 235 ELECTED

Shafqat Bashir (Boston Independent) - 146

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Cook (Labour) - 25

Turnout: 24.6%

STANILAND WARD

Matthew Barnes (Conservative) - 230

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deborah Evans (Conservative) - 229

Mike Gilbert (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties) - 263 ELECTED

Barrie Pierpoint (Boston Independent) - 352 ELECTED

Turnout: 22.76%

Advertisement

Advertisement

STATION WARD

Gavin Lee (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties) - 89

Lina Savickiene (Boston Independent) - 98 ELECTED

Adriaan Vickery (Conservative) - 75

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turnout: 18.86%

SWINESHEAD AND HOLLAND FEN WARD

Stuart Evans (Conservative) - 474 ELECTED

William Gilbert (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties) - 114

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tracy Pomfret (Labour) - 234

Suzanne Welberry (Boston Independent) - 722 ELECTED

Turnout: 30.1%

TRINITY WARD

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jyothi Arayambath (Boston Independent) - 381 ELECTED

Emma Cresswell (Boston Independent) - 460 ELECTED

Chris Dorrington (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties) 129

Martin Griggs (Conservative) 343

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yvonne Stevens (Conservative) 380

Turnout: 27.72%

WEST WARD

Paula Ashleigh-Morris (Conservative) - 147

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen Woodliffe (Independent) - 380 ELECTED

Turnout: 30.26%

WITHAM WARD

Maria Dani (Conservative) - 211

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sandeep Ghosh (Boston Independent) - 276 ELECTED

Neill Hastie (Independent) - 87

Andy Izard (Boston Independent) - 349 ELECTED

Andrea Keal (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties) - 114

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richard Thornalley (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties) - 63

Turnout: 21.61%

WYBERTON WARD

Richard Austin (Independent) - 423 ELECTED

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrew Elms (Conservative) - 250

Rachael Gibbons (Boston Independent) - 268

Charlotte Halderson (Blue Revolution, For People not Parties) - 73

Chris Mountain (Boston Independent) - 305 ELECTED

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sue Ransome (Independent) - 183

Jason Stevenson (Liberal Democrats) - 83

Sandra Watson (Liberal Democrats) - 66