Boundary Commission for England to hear views from public on proposed changes to Lincolnshire constituencies at upcoming hearings in the East Midlands

A recent election count. Public hearings are being held for comments on the latest draft proposals for parliamentary constituency boundary changes.

The BCE published its initial proposals for new constituencies in June last year.

During its first consultation, over 2,400 comments were sent in about the suggested changes from the East Midlands region. The Commission received over 34,000 responses from the public in total, which are available to view on its consultation website bcereviews.org.uk.

The Commission is undertaking an independent and impartial review of all constituencies in England, as required by Parliament. The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number

of electors represented by each MP, and the number of constituencies in England will increase to 543. The public now has the opportunity to help shape the constituency boundaries in their area by participating in the Boundary Commission for England’s six-week secondary consultation, which began on February 22 and will end on April 4.

Among the alterations locally are proposals to shrink the Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency boundary, giving over villages including Heckington and Silk Willoughby to a new Grantham constituency, which will also include Bourne and villages north towards Sleaford. Stamford will join with Rutland.

To comment on the proposed changes, members of the public can respond in writing online via the consultation website bcereviews.org.uk, by email or letter, or in person at a public

hearing. Responses must reach the Commission before the consultation closes on April 4.

You can attend any of the following hearings in the East Midlands region to have your say on the proposed new map of constituencies in your area:

● Nottingham, March 7 to 8

● Leicester, March 10 to 11

● Northampton, March 14 to 15

View venue details and book a ten-minute slot to speak via the Boundary Commission website at bit.ly/bcepublichearings.

Secretary to the Boundary Commission for England, Tim Bowden, said: “Constituency boundaries are changing, and this is your chance to have your say. Your feedback helps make our proposals the best they can be, and we’re looking forward to hearing from you during our secondary consultation.